Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.06. The stock had a trading volume of 681,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,002. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.16.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

In related news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $561,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

