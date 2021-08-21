Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.84.
NYSE:BABA opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.74. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
