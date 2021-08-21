Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $260.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.84.

NYSE:BABA opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.74. The company has a market cap of $429.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $155.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after acquiring an additional 306,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

