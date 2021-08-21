Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Short Interest Up 17.1% in July

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,036,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $681.57 on Friday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $289.52 and a twelve month high of $714.15. The company has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $642.54.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

