Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,380,291.88 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39.
ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.