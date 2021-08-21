Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Sells $1,380,291.88 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul V. Walsh, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $34.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth about $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

