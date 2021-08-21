Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,870 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $15,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,995,000 after purchasing an additional 73,510 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NYSE FR opened at $55.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

