Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,062 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,062 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $14,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $89.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, increased their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

