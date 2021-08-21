Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 907,277 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907,277 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $15,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 330,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,485 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

PENN opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.04. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

