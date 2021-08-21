Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $60.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

LNT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

