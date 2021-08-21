Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.00.

LNT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. 1,180,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.47. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

