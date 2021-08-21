Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,522 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.91 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

