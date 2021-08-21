Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $103,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

