Allworth Financial LP Has $12.84 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

