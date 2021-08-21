Allworth Financial LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after acquiring an additional 673,798 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,198,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 854,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 442,242 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after acquiring an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

VLUE stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.41. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.