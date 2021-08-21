Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,261 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

BATS:ICVT opened at $98.00 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.