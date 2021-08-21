Allworth Financial LP Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 390.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

