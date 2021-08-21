Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,595 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $72.85 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

