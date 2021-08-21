Allworth Financial LP Sells 2,610 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 641.7% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $278.20 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

