Allworth Financial LP Sells 4,965 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

VTV stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

