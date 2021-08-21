Allworth Financial LP Sells 8,020 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 23.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,020 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 91.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in HP by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 92,618 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.