Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,343.25, for a total value of $32,545,399.25.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,768.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,406.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2,800.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,644.48.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

