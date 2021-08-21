Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gables Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $30.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,768.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,644.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,923,081.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock worth $323,857,048. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

