Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $19.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.40 million and the highest is $58.50 million. Alpine Immune Sciences reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 913.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year sales of $38.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.30 million to $82.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.88 million, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $96.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 60.24% and a negative net margin of 190.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

ALPN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 49,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,427. The firm has a market cap of $216.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

