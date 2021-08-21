Amar Murugan Sells 2,080 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ATRA stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.43. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,642,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

