Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Short Interest Update

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 87.7% in the first quarter. Bracebridge Capital LLC now owns 799,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 373,530 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 109.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 108.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 59,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

AMBC opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.23. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.