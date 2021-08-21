Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $61,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 677.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after acquiring an additional 418,426 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $41,300,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,182,000 after acquiring an additional 356,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth about $33,855,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $95.10 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -60.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

