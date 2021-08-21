Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. Ambu A/S has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.46.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

