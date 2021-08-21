Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Short Interest Up 18.7% in July

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the July 15th total of 43,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after buying an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

