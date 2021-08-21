Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.370-$6.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 million-$2.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $276.08.

AMED stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.75. 256,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $176.51 and a 1-year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

