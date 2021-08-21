American Investment Services Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

