American Investment Services Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.4% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $367.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,486,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,924,230. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

