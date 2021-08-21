American Investment Services Inc. Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,215,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.