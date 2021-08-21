American Investment Services Inc. Sells 862 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FundX Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60,721 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 398,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

