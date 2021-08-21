American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.62

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 155447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Get American Well alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -4.32.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,044.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Well by 21.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.