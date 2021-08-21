Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,929 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Fambrough acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.10 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,742 shares of company stock worth $4,841,421 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRNA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

