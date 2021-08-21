Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 563.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 88,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Auto Financial by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

STFC opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.40. State Auto Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

In other State Auto Financial news, VP Scott Alan Jones sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $805,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STFC. Zacks Investment Research raised State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

