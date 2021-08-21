Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $584,000 Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $88,653.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 330,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,074. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

GBIO stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 5.55. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

