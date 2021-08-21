Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,861 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $47,415,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 65,304.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 719,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,230,000 after acquiring an additional 718,351 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at $15,407,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 451.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 259,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $73.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $223,667.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

