Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,459 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,647,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.28.

