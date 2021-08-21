Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,449,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tata Motors by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. 6.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE TTM opened at $19.15 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.