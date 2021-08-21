AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Update

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 914,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.77. The company had a trading volume of 584,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AMETEK has a one year low of $94.90 and a one year high of $140.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.