Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.53. 2,811,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

