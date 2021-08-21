Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Cut by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 25.5% in the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.6% in the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 30.7% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $223.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.