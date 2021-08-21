Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 174,464 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,999,000. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

