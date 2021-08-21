AmonD Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $1,845.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 834,230,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

