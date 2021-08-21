AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
Shares of AXR opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. AMREP has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.18.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.
