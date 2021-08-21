AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in July

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMREP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of AXR opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.38. AMREP has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robotti Robert raised its stake in AMREP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Osmium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 264,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMREP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AMREP by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMREP by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

