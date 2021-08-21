Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.610-$1.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.61-1.83 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $175.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

