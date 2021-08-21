Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $190.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.86. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $175.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

