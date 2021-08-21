Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.34. 3,639,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,855. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 29,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ardelyx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

