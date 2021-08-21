Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 82.79% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRCC. TheStreet raised shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MRCC opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.