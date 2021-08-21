Analysts Anticipate Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

RYAM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. 314,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,314. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

